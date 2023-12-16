Home

IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 1st ODI, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI online and on TV for free in India.

IND vs SA (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Streaming: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team will take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on December 16. The T20I series between the Men in Blue and Proteas ended in a 1-1 tie. There is no rain prediction for the 1st ODI so a proper finish will be on the cards. The last time both these sides competed in the 50-over format was in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, where India earned a dominant win over SA.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India

What time is India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Saturday (December 17) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

