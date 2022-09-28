India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: It was not an easy pitch to bat on but Suryakumar and KL weathered the early storm nicely to power India to a 8-wicket win. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul’s 50-run plus stand have given India an upper hand in the chase of 107. The required run-rate has been kept under 6 an over. South Africa did respond strongly in the second innings with early wickets. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in their individual innings and are back in the hut. Keshav Maharaj produced a fighting knock (41 off 35 balls) to help South Africa reach 106/8 after 20 overs.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep, Chahar Make Most Of Conditions; KL Rahul Gets Extended Batting Time

Arshdeep Singh remained the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 for 32 in his 4 overs. Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-KL Rahul Star As India Beat South Africa By 8 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11:  Also Read - Despite Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar's Heroics vs SA in 1st T20I; Amit Mishra Points Bowling as a Concern Ahead of T20 WC

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 10:23 PM IST

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: India one hit away from victory. 4 overs remain. This is proper hammering from the hosts. 50 up for Suryakumar Yadav. SIX!!! KL finishes in off in style. India won by 8 wickets.

  • 10:10 PM IST

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: SIX!!! Finally a relief shot from KL Rahul. He was not getting the timing right previously but this one was a juicy full toss. It just flew from the bat. FOUR!!! Sky on the attack. IND need 16 off 30 balls.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: SIX!!! Suryakumar Yadav is playing the spinners with complete control. Maharaj tossed it up and Sky didn’t miss out on a big one. India need 30 off 42 balls.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: SIX!!! That is a half tracker from Tabraiz Shamsi. KL Rahul rocks back and pounces on it. The required runs are under 50. Shamsi needs to get a wicket here. FOUR!!! That is majestic from Sky!!! 13 off the over. IND 66/2 (12)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: The ball is seaming around. This is a proper test cricket moment in a T20 match. South Africa have put in a great fight in this match and will hope for a turnaround. DROPPED!!! India certainly have luck on their side. SIX!!! KL Rahul ends the over on a high. IND 47/2 (10)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Anrich Nortje comes back for his 2nd over. First ball gets struck on the pads. Quinton de Kock has been injured here. The physio is tending to him. Looks like, he is in great pain. IND 41/2 (9.1)