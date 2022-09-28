India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: It was not an easy pitch to bat on but Suryakumar and KL weathered the early storm nicely to power India to a 8-wicket win. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul’s 50-run plus stand have given India an upper hand in the chase of 107. The required run-rate has been kept under 6 an over. South Africa did respond strongly in the second innings with early wickets. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in their individual innings and are back in the hut. Keshav Maharaj produced a fighting knock (41 off 35 balls) to help South Africa reach 106/8 after 20 overs.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep, Chahar Make Most Of Conditions; KL Rahul Gets Extended Batting Time

Arshdeep Singh remained the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 for 32 in his 4 overs. Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

