IND vs SA 1st T20: Ishan Kishan Spotted Having Fun Banter With Cameraman After Toss Gets Delayed Due To Rain | SEE VIRAL PHOTO

Durban: Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan was spotted having fun banter with Cemeraman during the broadcast of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa. The toss has already been delayed due to rain and the covers are on at the venue at this point.

Ishan who is part of India’s T20I squad which is led by Suryakumar Yadav was spotted having fun banter with Cemeraman and his photo got viral on social media, here is the picture:

Ishan Kishan having fun with the cameraman. pic.twitter.com/XMzULNIPLa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2023

Overcast conditions were already foreshadowing the arrival of rain at the time of the clash. Covers were placed over the pitch before the intervention from the rain gods.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team after registering a 4-1 triumph against Australia in the five-match T20I series.

On the eve of the game, he emphasised his desire for the team to maintain the “fearless” approach that gave them success in the home series, echoing what he said during the Australia series.

“The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he said.

Suryakumar, who has liked his captaincy thus far, emphasised that the series was crucial for India because they only had six more T20Is before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year. However, the captain dismissed fears that the absence of matches would hamper India’s preparations for the global event.

“I feel there are limited T20s going forward, before the T20 World Cup, but then we play 14 league games in the IPL as well,” Suryakumar said.

“And players who have been playing in these T20 internationals… they’ve played a lot of games, and they have a lot of experience under their belt. So, we don’t think there will be an issue or any problem in selecting the squad because everyone knows their roles really well and responsibilities really well,” he added.

India’s squad for three T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad: Lungi Ngidi’s withdrawal with a sprained ankle on Friday further erodes the experience in a fast bowling department that is already without the rested Kagiso Rabada and the injured Anrich Nortje. The batting lineup is without Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

