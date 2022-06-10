Delhi: India captain Rishabh Pant felt that his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting up a truck load of runs on the board to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20 here on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20: David Miller, Rassie Van der Dussen Power Proteas To Dominant 7-wicket Win

After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan's 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format.

Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out) and David Miller (64 not out) shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.

“I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition,” Pant said at the post-match press conference.

“We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better.”

India skipper Rishabh Pant didn’t have a great start to his international captaincy debut at his home ground, admitting that their execution with the ball was a little off the mark. But Pant promised that his team will bounce back in the next match at Cuttack on Sunday.

"We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. Miller and van der Dussen batted well."

