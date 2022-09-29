Thiruvananthapuram: India could not have asked for a better opening to their three-game T20 International series with South Africa. With the visitors losing half their batting in just 2.3 overs while batting first, the match almost done and dusted within the first Powerplay itself. Arshdeep Singh, back in the side after being out for the Australia series, was practically unplayable in the first spell and Deepak Chahar too made the most of the conditions to sent two South African batters packing as India were eventually left with a very modest target to chase.Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-KL Rahul Star As India Beat South Africa By 8 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead

It was the kind of target that gave KL Rahul the chance to bat long and deep and with the asking rate never ever being an issue, the opener eventually landed up with an unbeaten half-century, albeit is almost a Test match type strike rate, four sixes in the knock notwithstanding.

On the other side, Suryakumar Yadav did what he does best – clatter another unbeaten half-century off 33 balls, taking all the pressure off Rahul.

But the story was in the first inning. Arshdeep was immensely impressive with his swing and control and Chahar too sent down quite a spell and South Africa were 5/9 in 2.3 overs.

The Greenfield International Stadium lived up to its name, and at times, it was difficult to distinguish between the pitch and the outfield. India were decidedly lucky not to have batted first here but credit must go to the seam bowlers for making the inroads in the manner that they did.

A little surprising that South Africa would capitulate so meekly to pace, that being their bread and butter, but two of Arshdeep’s wickets were absolute jewels, with Rilee Rossouw and David Miller left totally stranded by swing that went both ways.

Once the top-order had been taken care of, the rest was just a cakewalk for the Indian bowlers with just Keshav Maharaj showing some defiance.

A green-top pitch can have its own issues, as Rohit Sharma found out to his dismay, but South Africa just did not have the runs to defend. Despite losing Kohli early as well, Yadav was never going to be kept quiet and he by and large made the game safe, even as Rahul scratched around.

Things looked good for India, even though the experiments are not stopping. But then, so long as they come across the best combination before the World Cup, it really doesn’t matter what the verdict is in these series, even though Sharma would surely like to add another to his list of successes.