Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Match Called-Off Due to RAIN!

live

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Match Called-Off Due to RAIN!

HIGHLIGHTS - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Match Called-off. Rain Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: So yes, the writing was on the wall! The game has been called-off due to rain in Durban. Now, the focus shifts to Port Elizabeth where the second game would be played on Tuesday.

Trending Now

It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.