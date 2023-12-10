Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Match Called-Off Due to RAIN!

HIGHLIGHTS - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Match Called-off. Rain Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 10, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: So yes, the writing was on the wall! The game has been called-off due to rain in Durban. Now, the focus shifts to Port Elizabeth where the second game would be played on Tuesday.

It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS

Live Updates

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: So yes, the writing was on the wall! The game has been called-off due to rain in Durban. Now, the focus shifts to Port Elizabeth where the second game would be played on Tuesday.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:25 PM IST

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: The Indian players are trying to keep themselves busy inside the dressing-room by hearing some music and cracking jokes.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: The fans are still sticking around hoping for play to get underway, but the problem is that it is still raining at the moment.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Even if rain stops, the umpires would have to be certain that the outfield is safe for the fielders. So, a game looks unlikely at this point in time.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Very unlikely we will have a game, we are forced to start thinking on such lines. There is no respite and it is still raining in Durban.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Fans are still waiting with hope that there would be a toss in sometime and the match would get underway.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: It is still raining in Durban and that is the latest. Not a good piece of news coming in from Durban. So much was expected from this match.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:37 PM IST

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Slowly but surely one gets the feeling that there could be a washout as well. That would be such a sad start to the tour. What makes things worse is that there are forecasts of rain at Port Elizabeth as well where the second game is set to take place on Tuesday.

