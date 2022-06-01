New Delhi: After a long hiatus, International cricket is coming back to India as South Africa team will battle it out against KL Rahul and company in a 5 match T20 series starting 9 June. It has been confirmed that there will no bio-bubble for this series as well as 100 per cent spectators will be allowed in the stadium.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Advocates For Longer IPL Window, Says Bilateral T20 Series Should Be Scrapped

First T20 is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST Arun Jaitley stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. However, there are some questions among cricket fans on the ticket price and where to buy them. Here are all the details: Also Read - IND vs SA: Indian Team To Assemble In Delhi On June 5, South Africa Squad Arrives on June 2

What is the price of India vs South Africa first T20I starting 9th June on Thusday? Also Read - Jay Shah Confirms 'No Bio-Bubbles', Only COVID Test From T20I Series

The ticket price lies between INR 850 to INR 11500 depending on different stands.

Can public buy the tickets offline? If not, where are the tickets available?

Tickets are only available online at the paytm and paytm insider app and website. Click here

For more details, click here.

Check full squads here:

India squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).