IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Tour of India, 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints

IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Tour of India, 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, 7 PM IST June 9, Thursday. Zeroing in on a core group for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be India’s main endeavour as they audition a bunch of players, both old and new, in the five-match T20 International series against a strong South African side, starting here on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: 'India Could Have Accommodated Ravi Ashwin' - Md Kaif

The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and come Thursday, they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row. However for head coach Rahul Dravid, the primary aim over the next 10 days will be to narrow down on a core group of players going into the World Cup in October. Also Read - Captain Rishabh Pant Smokes Massive Sixes During Power-Hitting Drill; Watch VIRAL Video

TOSS – The South Africa Tour of India 2022 1st T20I toss between India vs South Africa will take place at 6.30 PM IST Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA T20I Match Live On TV And Online?

Time – June 9, 7 PM IST



Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

IND vs SA My Dream 11 Team

Quinton de Kock (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(C), Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.