Delhi: In what could be termed as an interesting move, unrelenting heat in Delhi has prompted BCCI to come up with a plan to counter it. As per a report in TOI, there would be drink breaks after every 10 overs. In T20Is, drink breaks do not happen but the ICC introduced it last year during the World Cup in Dubai. The temperature has been in excess of 40 over the past week and that could make things extremely difficult for the players.

Both the captains – Temba Bavuma and Rishabh Pant – have expressed concern over the scorching heat in Delhi.

"I think this is the first time we are playing in these conditions after a long time but I think heat will play its part. We might get dehydrated, we might get tired earlier but I think it is a part and parcel of the game. We just have to keep improving and not think about the heat," Pant said at the pre-match presser.

"We expected it to be hot, but not this hot. Fortunately, the games are being played in the evening. At night, it will be more bearable. The guys are trying their best to keep themselves hydrated. The hardest thing has been coping with the heat," Bavuma said ahead of the game.

