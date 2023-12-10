Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Delayed Due to RAIN – OFFICIAL

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Delayed Due to RAIN – OFFICIAL

LIVE Cricket Score - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The wait is over, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

Trending Now

India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.