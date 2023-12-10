Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Delayed Due to RAIN – OFFICIAL
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Toss Delayed Due to RAIN – OFFICIAL

LIVE Cricket Score - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

Updated: December 10, 2023 7:07 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The wait is over, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates

Squads:
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

Live Updates

  • Dec 10, 2023 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: So yes, it is official now, toss is delayed due to rain. The writing was on the wall. Things were dicey from the start.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: It is still raining at Durban and the toss is going to be delayed. This is not good news for anyone – players or the fans.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The pacers would love such overcast conditions at the Durban. And hence, we feel the team winning the toss will bowl first.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The coverage has also not started and it seems like it is inevitable that the toss will be delayed at the Kingsmead.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:38 PM IST

    It is raining in Durban.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: There is no update if the covers have been peeled-off, so we are assuming it is still on and in all probability – toss will be delayed.

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    Not good news!

  • Dec 10, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: So yes, it is not raining now but the covers are on. Looks like a precautionary measure as of now. But it is cloudy.

  • Dec 10, 2023 5:46 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: “I think he will enjoy the bounce and pace of the ball because he is the kind of cricketer who likes to face fast bowling. I really think he is a guy who is ready. Especially being a left-hander and especially being a free-flowing player will help,” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.
  • Dec 10, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: So yes, things getting ready. BTS…

