  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Will it be a WASHOUT?
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Will it be a WASHOUT?

LIVE Cricket Score - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Durban Weather, Rain Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 10, 2023 8:51 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: As expected, it is going to be a delayed start at best in Durban on Sunday. The toss is already delayed by roughly an hour and in 20 minutes from now we will start losing overs.

The wait is over, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Fans are still waiting with hope that there would be a toss in sometime and the match would get underway.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: It is still raining in Durban and that is the latest. Not a good piece of news coming in from Durban. So much was expected from this match.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:37 PM IST

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Slowly but surely one gets the feeling that there could be a washout as well. That would be such a sad start to the tour. What makes things worse is that there are forecasts of rain at Port Elizabeth as well where the second game is set to take place on Tuesday.

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The drizzle is on and so are the covers. We are waiting for an official confirmation about the playing conditions. Also, when would be the next inspection?

  • Dec 10, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: We do not have an update, but officially, we start losing overs from now. This is the worst thing that could have happened to the tour opener.

  • Dec 10, 2023 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The drizzle continues and the pictures are not very promising. Just what the fans and players did not want. We are 10 minutes away from losing overs. Time is running out.

  • Dec 10, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: This is the same ground where Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over in 2007. The Indian team has happy memories of the venue.

  • Dec 10, 2023 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: It is still drizzling in Durban and it is unlikely the game would start by 8:10 PM IST. In all probability, it would be a truncated game at best.

  • Dec 10, 2023 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: We are roughly 30 minutes away from starting to lose overs. Surely, fans would not want that. Can the rain gods have mercy and we can have a full game?

