LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I, SCORE: Will it be a WASHOUT?

LIVE Cricket Score - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Durban Weather, Rain Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: As expected, it is going to be a delayed start at best in Durban on Sunday. The toss is already delayed by roughly an hour and in 20 minutes from now we will start losing overs.

The wait is over, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates

