LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Check Possible Playing XI

LIVE Cricket Score - SA vs Ind, 1st T20I Updates: Kingsmead, Durban, 7:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

Published: December 10, 2023 10:05 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The wait is over, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. It is a highly-anticipated match as both teams know that they have a T20 World Cup in a few months time. This three-match series will give an opportunity to both teams to prepare for the marquee event. On paper, both the teams would be contenders at that event and hence we are expecting a lot of buzz around these three games.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Who will win the Player of the Match award in the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa? So many stars and all capable of changing the game on it’s head.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The CSA set to be financially boosted by 440cr by the Indian tour to South Africa. This will also make up for all the losses CSA incurred during the pandemic.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:39 AM IST
    IND Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
    SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Dec 10, 2023 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Getting off to a winning start would be important as that would set the tone for the series and the tour. Hence, the first game is important.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Suryakumar has been elevated as India T20I captain after Hardik Pandya’s injury, and the Mumbai cricketer said he has been enjoying the experience.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: “Rinku and Jitesh so far have the opportunity to bat in the same slot (for India) as their state or IPL teams. I have told them to do what they have been doing for those teams. They did exactly that (against Australia), showing some character in some tough situations,” the Indian captain told the press.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: Spotlight would be on Rinku Singh. The left-hander has been in good form and he would like to continue that in South Africa.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: The humidity would be on the higher side and that would make the players feel uncomfortable.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: “It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June, we have the IPL before that and the series against Afghanistan,” Shah said on the sidelines of the Women’s Premier League auction,” Jay Shah on Rohit Sharma.

  • Dec 10, 2023 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 1st T20I: In what could be termed as a piece of good news, it seems Hardik Pandya, who picked up a freak injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 match at Pune versus Bangladesh, is all set to return to the national side during the T20Is against Afghanistan.

