Home

Sports

IND vs SA 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Team India vs South Africa 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs SA 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Team India vs South Africa 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV

IND vs SA 1st T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa in India.

IND vs SA (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on December 10. The Men in Blue are coming off a dominant T20I series win over Australia. On the other hand, this will be the first assignment for the Proteas men following the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final exit. Both teams would like to sort their sides out for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20I World Cup 2023 and the series will be crucial for that.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday (December 10) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.