Centurion: India started the day right on top after a break of a day due to rain at Centurion during the first Test. With 272 for three, India was hoping they would get near to 400. Unfortunately, once centurion KL Rahul (123) perished, wickets tumbled and the hosts were on top.Also Read - Centurion Weather Updates, South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: No Rain; Play Likely to Start on Time

Ajinkya Rahane (48) was the next to go and he was followed by Ravi Ashwin (4). It seemed Rishabh Pant (8) would get things back on track, but he too did not last long. Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Match Scores And Updates: Rahane, Rahul Depart Early, South Africa Look to Polish Off India tail

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were picking wickets while the Indian lower-order were just throwing away their wickets. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19: Reports

This upset the fans and they started reacting on Twitter. While some fans reacted hilariously, others compared it to what happened to England in the Ashes:

Australia won by an innings with 267 on board India will do that here with 320 #SAvIND — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 28, 2021

India did England here 😭#SAvIND — Nishant verma (@nishantverma589) December 28, 2021