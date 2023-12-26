Home

Sports

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Takes Fifer Against India, Sets New South African Record

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Takes Fifer Against India, Sets New South African Record

Kagiso Rabada becomes the 7th South African bowler to take 500 International wickets during the Centurion Test between India vs South Africa.

Kagiso Rabada (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kagiso Rabada achieved a massive feat during the ongoing India vs South Africa 1st Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on December 26. He became the 7th Proteas bowler to take 500 International Wickets with an astonishing fifer against the Indian cricket team. He joined an elite list with the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, and Shaun Pollock.

Trending Now

Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Jacques Kallis are the other 6 South African bowlers in this list. Rabada dismissed Shardul Thakur to reach this epic milestone. He also picked the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.

You may like to read

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer came together to rescue India after an early tumble, adding 68 runs fourth wicket partnership and helping revive the Indian innings. However, Rabada’s 14th Test fifer pushed India on the back foot again.

Batting first after rain delayed the start of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the Indian inning. Yashasvi went off to a flying start with a boundary with a flick off his pads. Kagiso Rabada opened the Proteas bowling with some tight lines and tested the resilience of the Indian batters.

Both Rabada and Marco Jansen bowled with an appreciable seam movement. There was an LBW shout against Rohit Sharma in the third over where the ball behaved like an off break, pitching full outside off and jagging so far past the bat that it would have missed the stumps in the end.

Rabada with his accurate line and length tested Rohit with a sharp bouncer as India lost their captain in the fifth over to a short ball that he pulled to one of the only two men on the boundary, at long leg. Rohit scored 5 off 14 deliveries.

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.