IND vs SA, 1st Test: KL Rahul Achieves Unique Feat With Hundred In Centurion Against South Africa

Riding on KL Rahul's 101, India posted 245 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa.

KL Rahul scored his second Test hundred in Centurion against South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

Centurion: KL Rahul became the first player in the game’s history to score fifty-plus scores in his first match as a wicketkeeper across formats after the India batter scored a century in the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Centurion. On a pitch where all the Indian batters struggled, Rahul stood tall like a wall to record his second Test ton at the SuperSport Park. He had scored a hundred at the same venue during India’s previous tour in 2021-22.

Rahul had scored 80 against Australia in an ODI in 2020 when he kept wickets for the first time in 50-over cricket in Rajkot. A year later, he scored 56 against New Zealand in Auckland in his first T20I outing.

