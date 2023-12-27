IND vs SA, 1st Test: KL Rahul Gets Sachin Tendulkar Praise After Centurion Hundred Against South Africa

Home

KL Rahul scored 101 in 137 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes, striking at a strike rate of over 75. The Indian wicketkeeper batter smashed four sixes and 14 fours during his stay at the crease.

Centurion: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped high praise for KL Rahul after the India batter hit, probably a match-saving hundred, against South Africa on Day 2 of the first Test on Wednesday. On a pitch where none of the Indian batters could make a mark, Rahul stood tall against all odds to take the team to 245 all out on overcast conditions.

Battling bad Test form for a while, KL made a comeback playing on a tough Centurion surface, coming to the crease at 92/4, the middle-order batter batted for most of his knock with lower middle-order/lower-order batters to register a memorable comeback ton. He scored 101 in 137 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes, striking at a strike rate of over 75.

Tendulkar, the one who has the most centuries in South Africa among Asian batters, was quite understandably impressed by the way Rahul mixed caution with aggression to counter the South African pacers. Tendulkar, who has five centuries on South African soil said the best part about Rahul’s knock was his clarity of thought and the Legendary cricketer also praised Rahul’s footwork.

“Well played Rahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the context of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one stage yesterday,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Well played @klrahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the context of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one… pic.twitter.com/Dtw9HpjAIC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2023

The Indian wicketkeeper batter smashed four sixes and 14 fours during his stay at the crease. KL has become the first visiting batter to score multiple hundreds at Centurion, with his knock of 123 in 2021 being his first century at the venue. The Karnataka-born cricketer has also joined Pakistan’s Azhar Mahmood, Sri Lanka’s Thilan Samaraweera and India’s Virat Kohli to score at least two centuries by an Asian batter in SA. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with five hundred.

