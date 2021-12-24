Centurion: While the world talks about the ODI captaincy row featuring Virat Kohli and the BCCI, Indian stars – Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami – enjoyed themselves by doing the iconic desert safari in the Rainbow Nation ahead of the Boxing Day Test. While Shami shared a clip with Arabic music to fit the mood, he truly looked upbeat. Looks like the Indian team is in a good headspace and that is something that would calm the nerves of the Indian fans.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at SuperSport, Centurion at 1.30 PM IST December 26 Sunday

Here is the clip Shami shared: Also Read - Virat Kohli Reviews Ranveer Singh's Movie '83-The Film' Based on Kapil Dev-Led India's WC Triumph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Also Read - Rahul Dravid Hails Test Captain Virat Kohli Ahead of Ind-SA Boxing Day Test at Centurion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Meanwhile, a lot has been happening in Indian cricket. Kohli recently contradicted BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s claims. Ganguly had revealed that Kohli was requested not to step down as T20 captain, which the latter denied. Kohli also confessed that he was not informed about his axing as ODI captain well in advance.

Kohli would certainly be under pressure and he would hope his bat does the talking and silences his critics. India coach Rahul Dravid on the eve of the Test hailed Virat Kohli and recalled him making his debut while the former was still an active player.