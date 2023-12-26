Home

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rajasthan Royals Attribute Virat Kohli vs Nandre Burger Duel In Sweet Way – Check

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals attributed Virat Kohli vs Nandre Burger for the first Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday. The franchise shared an edited photo of Burger King where they put vs between Burger and King.

Nandre Burger is playing his debut Test match for South Africa and at this point of time, the pacer picked up two wickets (Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal). The photo of RR has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna received his Test cap from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first Test.

After drawing the T20I series 1-1 and winning the ODI series 2-1, Men in Blue will be aiming to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

This will also be the first international assignment of veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah following the loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.