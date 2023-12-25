Home

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Backs KL Rahul As Wicket-Keeper For Centurion Test

KL Rahul is likely to be Team India's wicket-keeper in the India vs South Africa 1st Test at Centurion.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on December 26. Ahead of the big red-ball clash Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has backed KL Rahul as the team’s wicket-keeper.

“I felt the way he kept in the World Cup, he worked really hard and was impressive. It gives us the option to play a solid batter in the middle order. He does most of things right when he bats in the middle order in ODIs. He knows the situation and how to bat. I am not sure how long he wants to keep but as long as he does, he’ll do well,” said Rohit Sharma in the press conference on the eve of the first IND vs SA Test.

With Ishan Kishan pulling out of the series due to personal reasons, one question which has kept everyone guessing is who will occupy the wicketkeeper slot. Before Rohit, the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also backed Rahul for the spot.

“It’s an exciting challenge and it’s an opportunity for him to certainly do something different. Obviously, with Ishan (Kishan) not being available, the opportunity came up. We have a couple of keepers we can choose from. Rahul is certainly one. We have had this discussion with him and he’s very confident. He’s very keen on giving it a go,” said Dravid in the pre-series press conference.

If Rahul indeed dons the gloves for the first Test, then it will be just the second time he would be the wicketkeeper in a first-class match. India also have a wicketkeeper-batter in KS Bharat, who played five Tests this year, but as per Dravid’s words, Rahul could be donning the keeping gloves at Centurion.

Dravid also pointed towards Rahul doing keeping duties with aplomb in ODI cricket recently, which gives the team think-tank confidence of him to replicate the same success with the gloves in Test cricket. “We do understand that it’s not probably something he has done as often. He’s been doing it regularly in 50-overs cricket. So, that’s certainly tough to play 50 overs and then bat in a full day; that can take a lot out of your body.”

“He has prepared well, over the last 5-6 months he has done a lot of keeping, even though it’s in the white ball format. But this will be a new and exciting challenge for him as well. I guess one other thing here is that there’s not going to be that much of spin bowling.”

“Probably more pace bowling here than spin, so it will ease him into that role a little bit. But we’ll see how it pans out. It’s nice for us to have someone like him and the options that he provides us. His ability with the bat will be something that will be really useful and let’s see how it goes with the gloves. He’s kept really well in one-day cricket. It’s just a question of transferring that to red-ball cricket for long.”

December 26 will also mark the start of India’s quest for a first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, a country where they have come very close to winning one, only to fall agonisingly short. In 2021/22, they had a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, only to squander it and lose the series 2-1.

