IND vs SA 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Gives Virat Kohli Standing Ovation After Heroic Knock In Centurion

Virat Kohli played a valiant knock of 76 runs in the second innings of the IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team suffered a big loss against Dean Elgar-led South Africa by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on December 28. Virat Kohli played a valiant knock in the second innings but it was not enough to put the Indian team over the line. The Indian captain gave Kohli a standing ovation following his astonishing knock.

The video of Rohit Sharma and the Indian team appreciating Virat Kohli is now going viral all across the social space. Fans are sharing the video at a rapid pace.

Rohit Sharma appreciating the heroic fightback of Virat Kohli at Centurion 👌👏pic.twitter.com/7TED1hFpNG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2023

Led by super performances from bowlers and a majestic 185 from Dean Elgar, a dominant South Africa thrashed a listless India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days in the first Test.

After having conceded a lead of 163 runs, as Elgar, along with fifties from Marco Jansen and David Bedingham, took South Africa to 408, India’s batting in the second innings was very much like a horror movie, just like how their lacklustre bowling effort was.

Their second innings ran till 34.1 overs, eight batters fell for single-digit scores as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Nandre Burger’s four-fer to take his debut match tally to seven scalps, made merry in their home conditions.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli tried to avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat, scoring a fighting 76 off 82 balls. But with his teammates falling without giving a fight, his knock wasn’t just enough to delay the inevitable as India were bowled out for 131, and are now 1-0 behind in the two-game series.

Brief Scores: India 245 and 131 in 34.1 overs (Virat Kohli 76; Nandre Burger 14-33) lost to South Africa 408 in 108.4 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 84 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 4-69, Mohammed Siraj 2-91) by an innings and 32 runs

