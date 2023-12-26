Home

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli’s Invaluable Advice To Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral – WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket against South Africa in the first innings of the first Test in Centurion.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were the standout batters for India in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. (Image: X)

Centurion: Virat Kohli seemed cautious against debutant Nandre Burger as the former India captain warned Shreyas Iyer at the other end, asking the latter to look at the pacer’s release time while facing the bowler. Burger was one of the two debutants for South Africa in the first Test against India on Tuesday in Centurion. David Bedingham was the other.

The incident took place in the 16th over of the Indian innings. Kohli, who was at the other end, was caught on stump mic about how to play Burger. He said, “Ball dekhte rehna hath mein uske, kidhar pakda rahega (Keep looking at the ball in the bowler’s hand).”

