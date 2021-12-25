New Delhi: On Sunday, India vs South Africa will go underway with the first test at Centurion amid Omicron scare. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test match, here are top Indian performances in test cricket against the South African team which are reminiscent in the minds of cricket fans around the world.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Turns Intermediary On Behalf of Virat Kohli-Led Team With BCCI For South Africa Tour Amid Omicron Variant Scare

1. Thriller at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Against The Resolute Proteas:

There was something about Eden Gardens that brought the best out of Harbhajan. Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla was on the verge of pulling a spectacular draw until Harbhajan spoiled the party by dismissing Morne Morkel in the second last over of the test match. Eden Gardens went wild after the match ended in a thrilling manner. It was Harbhajan’s match all the way as he was exceptional in both innings. After putting the visitors on the backfoot with 3-64 in the first innings to restrict them to 296, the ‘Turbanator’ went on to wreak havoc on the Proteas scalped 5 wickets for 59 runs to help India level the two-match series.

2. The First Ever Victory At The South African Soil In Durban:

This was a moment of history for the Indian test team as they defeated South Africa in a test match for the first time at their home turf. Exceptional bowling performances from S. Sreesanth(8 wickets), Anil Kumble (5 wickets) and steady batting from VVS Laxman (73), Sourav Ganguly(44) and Sachin Tendulkar(51) on a tough batting pitch made sure that India go past the finishing line this time in the rainbow nation.

3. The “Mohammed Shami Show” In The Second Innings of 2018 Johannesburg Test.

With 241 to chase in the fourth innings of Jo’burg test, Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar were on their way at 124-1 to complete a 3-0 whitewash for the hosts in the test series. However, the Indian pace battery had other plans. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar conjured a fiery spell against the Proteas to spoil their party. The second innings specialist Shami, took 5 wickets to wrap the South African innings which gave team India their first test victory in 2018 tour.