Centurion: With less than a week to go for the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day, the Indian team took some time off after training to spend time with one another over a barbeque party on Monday. Looks like they are in good headspace despite all that is happening in Indian cricket.

What caught the attention of fans is captain Virat Kohli missing in the two pictures posted by Mayank Agarwal. Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and a few support staff members were also seen having a great time. "Nothing like a fiery BBQ night," wrote Mayank along with the fiery emoji.

Nothing like a fiery BBQ night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0S7h7be5ni — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 21, 2021



Players are wearing their casuals while the lawn looks perfect for a BBQ night. Surely, the Indian stars are making the most of their stay in the Rainbow Nation.

The Indian team is currently preparing for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, the first of which is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion starting 26th December, also known as the Boxing Day Test match.

The last time Kohli scored an international century was way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test played at Eden Gardens. The Indian captain scored a match-winning 136 that marked his 70th international century. In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Kohli would be the key and Indian fans would hope he gets among the runs and helps India beat the hosts.