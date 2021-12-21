Centurion: With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the Tests versus South Africa, it is about time India captain Virat Kohli delivers big reckons ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt. The ex-Pakistan cricketer feels Kohli would have to score big runs despite his form not being at his best.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Confesses he Contemplated Retirement & How Ace Spinner Dealt With Trauma

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said: "Virat Kohli's role as captain and as a player has become all the more important in the absence of the experienced Rohit Sharma. Looking at his current form, it's about time he delivers big."

Butt also spoke of the controversy between Kohli and the BCCI over the ODI captaincy issue. Butt lauded Kohli and BCCI for the way they handled it. He also felt if Kohli can lead India to a historic series win in South Africa, fans and everyone would forget about what happened. He added: "Both Kohli and BCCI have handled their issues in the right way. If he plays well and wins the series then a lot of things could be swept under the carpet. That's how it works."

In seven attempts in the past, India has not been able to win a Test series in South Africa. Kohli would have that at the back of his mind when he leads the side at Centurion during the Boxing Day Test.