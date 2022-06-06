Delhi: With the IPL done, the focus shifts to international cricket. India take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home. With most big players rested, KL Rahul would be leading the side. Eyes would be on the T20 team as later in the year India would feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

Hailing captain KL Rahul, former India cricketer Suresh Raina backed him to do well and reckoned Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav would play together. Also Read - WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra Engage in Hilarious Conversation, Video Goes Viral

Raina told on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’: “He has looked very calm and composed as a captain in recent times and the players selected need a leader like KL Rahul. There is Kuldeep (Yadav) and Chahal, both will play together.” Also Read - Rishabh Pant: Getting Out Of Bio-Bubble Is Really Very Satisfying

Raina also reckoned with IPL heroes like Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik coming into the side, Rahul’s presence would help as he will bring a lot of calmness in the dressing-room. He added: “There are new fast bowlers – Umran Malik, the way he has bowled, and then Arshdeep. Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, whose performance has been very good in the IPL, will also be there. So I feel his (Rahul’s) presence will bring calmness and the South African players are also good, so it will be a very good contest.”

What will help Rahul is the fact that he has been in rollicking touch in T20s. He was among the top run-getters in the recently concluded IPL. He also led Lucknow Super Giants well as they made the playoffs.