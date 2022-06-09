Delhi: Ahead of the T20I series between India and South Africa, all the focus has been on head coach Rahul Dravid. And that has been the case because the seniors are not available for the home series. During a recent interaction, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was asked about if he feels managing players would be Rahul’s biggest challenge.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: KL Rahul Injured, Rishabh Pant Will Lead India; Will Umran Malik Debut?

To that, Manjrekar – who has seen Rahul from close quarters – reckoned that would not be a problem. Manjrekar revealed Rahul has always been good at managing players.

Manjrekar said during an interaction on News 18: "I think he will be very good at that. He is one of the most intelligent cricketers that I have come across, Rahul has always been worldly-wise, a very intelligent person, so that aspect he will handle beautifully and that's why he was so good at the junior level as well. Handling young players is his greatest strength."

“Rahul will be doing his best with whatever he can control, which is mostly off the field, picking the right XI, maybe tactics during breaks and in all that you can expect him to be at his best,” he added.

IND vs SA Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik