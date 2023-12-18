Home

Sports

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online and on TV for free in India.

India vs South Africa (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team will take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha, on December 19. The Men in Blue team put on a dominant performance with both bat and ball in the first ODI and are currently leading the series 1-0. On the other hand, Proteas suffered an embarrassing loss and need to bounce back in the second ODI at all costs to avoid a series loss.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday (December 19) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played at the NSt. George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.