IND vs SA: South Africa tour of India, 2022–ODI series: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in the ODI squad India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11.

Deepak Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow. He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽https://t.co/uBidugMgK4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022



India already lost the first ODI match against South Africa opting to bowl in the rain-hit 40-over-a-side game, India started on the right note reducing South Africa to 110 for 4 in 22.4 overs before David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hit strokeful half-centuries to guide South Africa to 249 for 4.

Down at 110 for four, Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Klaasen (74 not out off 65 balls) added 139 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to take the visitors to close to 250-run mark.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.