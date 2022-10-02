Guwahati: Cricket matches have been stopped for various reasons like rain, dust storm, pitch invasion, etc. But the second T20I being played between India and South Africa at Guwahati, Assam had to be stopped after a snake slithered onto the cricket field, giving some anxious moments to the players, umpires, and the ground staff. However, the match resumed after a couple of minutes. Even though rain was expected, it was a reptile that did the honours and took all the highlights in the seventh over of India’s innings as the match was put on hold temporarily.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20, Cricket Score: Bavuma-Rossouw Depart Quickly; Arshdeep Get Breakthrough

It so happened that during the match, a couple of South African players pointed it out to KL Rahul and the on-field umpires. The ground staff then rushed in with the necessary equipment and sorted the problem in a couple of minutes. The players, meanwhile, took unofficial drinks to break. Also Read - Highlights | IND ODI Squad vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead In Rohit Sharma's Absence

The incident took place during the starting of the seventh over of the innings. Talking about the match, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. Also Read - LIVE Guwahati Weather Update , IND vs SA 2nd T20I: No Rain; Toss on Time

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

(With agency inputs)