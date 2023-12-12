Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Not Raining Now, But Threat LOOMS!
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Not Raining Now, But Threat LOOMS!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: Rain Could Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 8:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 12, 2023 2:37 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live score, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live cricket score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav, Cricket News
South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: After the first game got called-off even without the toss due to rain at Durban, eyes would be on the second game which is set to take place today at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The problem is that today also there are forecasts of rain and that would be rather irritating for both camps and well as fans.

Trending Now

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Score And Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 12, 2023 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: All the talk is around the weather and the forecast ahead of the second T20I versus South Africa as there is a WC coming up in a few months time.

  • Dec 12, 2023 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: It is currently cloudy in Gqeberha, but the more important thing is that it is not raining currently. But of course, the threat looms.

  • Dec 12, 2023 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: The match starts at 8:30 PM IST and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. The question is, will the match start on time?

  • Dec 12, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: There is a ‘stop-clock’ rule that would now be followed in T20Is. Will it be followed for the second T20I between Ind-SA? No is the answer.

  • Dec 12, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer would look to spend some time in the middle as well, while Ishan Kishan would look to impress knowing that he is being considered for the No. 3 spot.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: These matches would also be important for the players who know that there are the IPL auction coming up in a week’s time.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: We will get clarity on a lot of things today. Is the management looking at Bishnoi over Kuldeep? Is Kishan looked at as India’s new No. 3 in T20Is?

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:37 AM IST
    IND Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
    SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Dec 12, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: India will start slight favourites, thanks to the win against Australia. But again, South Africa know the conditions better and that would be an advantage for them.

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja is also making a return to the side. Axar Patel will make way for him. Jadeja would be a crucial member in the XI.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.