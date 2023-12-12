Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: 25 Per Cent Chance of RAIN at Gqeberha – REPORT
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: 25 Per Cent Chance of RAIN at Gqeberha – REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: Rain Could Plays Spoilsport. Kingsmead, Durban, 8:30 PM IST timing, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 12, 2023 8:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live score, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live cricket score, India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav, Cricket News
Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: After the first game got called-off even without the toss due to rain at Durban, eyes would be on the second game which is set to take place today at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The problem is that today also there are forecasts of rain and that would be rather irritating for both camps and well as fans.

Trending Now

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Score And Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Slower bowlers may not get much purchase from the surface and hence it will be interesting how the spinners are used by the respective captains.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: At this venue, during the SA20, the team batting second won three out of five games.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Traditionally, St George’s Park offers assistance to the fast bowlers with pace, bounce and carry in the surface. But again, with rain forecasts there, toss will be important.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    The Indian team reached venue…

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: The Indian team reached the venue yesterday and it was not raining at that point of time. We will provide you with a weather update soon.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad open with Shubman Gill or will the management go with the left-handed ultra-aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal?

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: There are some selection worries for the Indian side at the top. It would be interesting to see who opens with Shubman Gill.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Interesting to see how the pitch will play. Will it be a slow track or will it assist seamers – we will have to wait to find out.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: As per Accuweather, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain and the humidity will also be on the higher side.

  • Dec 12, 2023 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: India’s pace bowler Deepak Chahar is yet to join the squad in South Africa. He is late due to personal reasons.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.