IND vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa batter David Miller revealed that Quinton De Kock hailed him after his century against India in the 2nd T20I. Miller also concluded that De Kock also apologized for not turning up as India won the second ODI by 16 runs in Guwahati on Sunday.

Miller took a brace of fours off Harshal Patel. In the next over, he took two sixes off Ashwin before ending the over with a pulled four. After lofting flat over long-off for six off Arshdeep, Miller reached his fifty in 25 balls.

De Kock broke the shackles of finding the ideal timing by slamming Axar for two sixes and a four on three consecutive deliveries. Miller continued to take a brace of fours off Harshal while de Kock's improved timing saw him get his fifty in 39 balls.

Miller then unleashed carnage on Arshdeep, hitting sixes over deep mid-wicket twice while nailing fours through backward point as well as bisecting long-on and deep mid-wicket to perfection to take 26 runs off the 19th over.

With India fielding with an extra fielder in the 30-yard circle in the final over, Miller hit back-to-back sixes over long-on and deep mid-wicket to get his century in 46 balls. De Kock finished the innings with a six over square leg, but it was not enough for South Africa to be on the winning side.

“Quinton obviously struggled upfront but he managed to bat through and give us a chance. He is a capable batter of hitting fours and sixes, so it was just about getting in,” David Miller told broadcasters after the end of the 2nd T20I.

“As you saw, we were just 16 runs short. He (De Kock) walked up to me (after the game) and said ‘Well played, I’m sorry’. It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start,” Miller further said.

India were off to a fiery start right from the word go when Rahul placed a length ball from Kagiso Rabada between backward point and cover for four. The aggression from India then upped in the fourth over when Rahul nonchalantly flicked off wrists to send a Wayne Parnell delivery over deep backward square leg for six.

Brief Scores: India 237/3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) beat South Africa 221/3 in 20 overs (David Miller 106 not out, Quinton de Kock 69 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/62, Axar Patel 1/53) by 16 runs