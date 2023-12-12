Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh Breaks Commentary Box Glass With Huge Sixer During India-South Africa Match – WATCH Viral Video

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh Breaks Commentary Box Glass With Huge Sixer During India-South Africa Match – WATCH Viral Video

The video of his bit hit has gone viral on social media and netizens just can't stop drooling over it.

Published: December 12, 2023 11:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs SA, India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh breaks glass, Rinku Singh breaks glass of commentary box
Rinku Singh was on fire in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

Gqueberha, South Africa: Rinku Singh has already proved himself as an efficient finisher during the fag end of the game and now from today onwards he will also be known for breaking glasses for his huge sixers. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter was in a punishing mood against South Africa on Tuesday in the 2nd T20I and one of his big sixes simply destroyed the commentary box.

Trending Now

The video of his bit hit has gone viral on social media and netizens just can’t stop drooling over it.

You may like to read

Here is a look at the video.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.