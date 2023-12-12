Home

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh Breaks Commentary Box Glass With Huge Sixer During India-South Africa Match – WATCH Viral Video

The video of his bit hit has gone viral on social media and netizens just can't stop drooling over it.

Rinku Singh was on fire in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

Gqueberha, South Africa: Rinku Singh has already proved himself as an efficient finisher during the fag end of the game and now from today onwards he will also be known for breaking glasses for his huge sixers. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter was in a punishing mood against South Africa on Tuesday in the 2nd T20I and one of his big sixes simply destroyed the commentary box.

Here is a look at the video.

Rinku Singh power 💪

The glass breaker.pic.twitter.com/cqWqWaLmaZ — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) December 12, 2023

