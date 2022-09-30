Guwahati: India’s top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in top form and that is the reason he has climbed up the T20I rankings. Arguably the best Indian batter currently on form, Surya would be eyeing a massive milestone when India takes on South Africa in Guwahati on Friday. He needs 24 more runs to join the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the elite list. With 24 runs, he would become the ninth Indian cricketer to amass 1000 T20I runs. Indian captain Rohit tops the list with 3694 runs in 140 matches and he is followed by Virat Kohli, who has 3663 runs in 108 matches.Also Read - Virat Kohli Peaking at The Right Time Ahead of T20 WC? Ex-NZ And RCB Star Ross Taylor

Meanwhile, a clinical performance first with the ball and then with the bat by the hosts ensured a 8-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st T20 match. It was an Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar show that created havoc for South Africans initially as they visitors lost half their side in the first 2 overs.

On a two-paced pitch with green tinge as international cricket returned to the venue after three years, Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24) justified Rohit Sharma's call to bowl first as they scythed through South Africa's top-order by picking five wickets on the first 15 balls of the innings to restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.

The duo, who did not play in the recent home series against Australia and replaced a rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well as Jasprit Bumrah – out due to a back niggle, were sensational in their T20I comebacks to set the base for India taking 1-0 lead in three-match series.

