Johannesburg: India was in a spot of bother when Rishabh Pant came into bat on Day 3 of the second Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg. He was expected to take his time and take responsibility – but instead – he played an irresponsible shot to perish for a three-ball duck. After ex-India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed the young wicketkeeper, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has also taken the same line.

Gambhir said that there is a fine line between bravery and stupidity and what Pant did was the latter. The two-time World Cup-winner reckoned Pant would not have faced such criticism had he played that shot in an ODI.

"There wouldn't have been much criticism if he played the same shot in one-day cricket. But given the situation of the game, to play a shot like this… I've always believed that there is a very thin line between bravery and stupidity. You can't call this bravery, it's stupidity," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir blamed Pant for allowing the hosts to get back in the game. He feels had Pant got 25-30 runs, he could have taken the game out of South Africa’s grasp.

“Even if you had scored a 25-30 from here and set a 230-240 run-target for South Africa, this game would’ve been out of their reach. Why do you want to bring South Africa back in the game? You’ve played in Test cricket for so long, you should know how to absorb such pressure,” Gambhir added further.