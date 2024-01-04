Home

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: ‘Didn’t Expect The Game To Go This Fast’, Says Jasprit Bumrah After India Beat South Africa

India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Cape Town. Jasprit Bumrah was chosen the Player of the Match jointly with South African Dean Elgar.

Jasprit Bumrah finished the match with eight wickets in the second Test against South Africa. (Image: X)

Cape Town: Jasprit Bumrah didn’t expect the second Test to end inside two days after India defeated South Africa by seven wickets to level the two-match series 1-1 on Thursday. Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the Series jointly with South Africa’s Dean Elgar, finished the game with eight wickets. Notably, India became the first Asian team to win a Test match at Newlands. This is also the third time India have been a part a Test match that ended in two days.

“This ground will always hold a special place in my heart. The journey started here, always fond memories. Very happy it went well today,” Bumrah, who made his Test debut at this same venue in 2018, said after the match. Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for just 55 runs on Day 1, thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s 6/15 in nine overs.

In reply, India were going pretty well at 153/4 before losing their last six wickets on the same score, taking a 98-run lead. The hosts started Day 2 on 62/3 with overnight batter Aiden Markram scoring a hundred. While Markram held one end, none of his teammates could stand in front of Jasprit Bumrah, whose 6/61 bundled the opposition for 176, leaving India with just 79 runs to win.

India reached their target in just 12 overs. “I didn’t expect the game to go this fast. We wanted to bat first as well. Test cricket gives you surprises. Great series,” he added. Bumrah admitted that the Indian team is going through a transition but the message in the dressing room remained the same.

“That journey started in 2018 – our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. In India, the spinners do a lot more work. Our team is also going through a transition. Lot of bowlers have been changed, the message in the team, keep fighting. We fought it out in the last game as well. Requires a lot of patience. We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game,” he added.

