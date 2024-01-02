Home

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: ‘Don’t think It’s Right Position For Anyone’ – Rohit Sharma Speaks On Shubman Gill Batting At No.3

Rohit Sharma spoke on Shubman Gill batting at number 3 position in the Test series against South Africa.

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, starting from January 3. The Indian captain spoke about Shubman Gill batting at number 3 in the red-ball series. He also said that ever since he started opening, no other position feels right to him.

“It is an individual thing as to how you think about certain batting positions. I personally hated batting at No. 3. That is my opinion on that. Either you open the batting or you wait and go a little down the order – No. 5 or 6. But since I have started opening the batting, from No. 3 onwards to No. 7, I do not think it is the right position for anyone,” Rohit said during the presser.

“Sometimes when the opener gets injured in the first innings, the No. 3 has to walk out and open the batting. So, I do not see much difference there,” he added.

Earlier, Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that top-order batter Shubman Gill is playing ‘a bit too aggressively’ when playing Test cricket. In the first Test against South Africa, Gill failed to do well, registering scores of two and 26 as India lost by an innings and 32 runs inside three days.

In the first innings, Gill was caught down leg while trying to glance a wide delivery from Nandre Burger. In the second innings, Gill tried to play across the line against a fuller delivery but saw his middle-stump being rattled by left-arm fast-bowler Burger.

“I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind,” said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

In the second Test, the Proteas will be captained by veteran opener Dean Elgar, who made a match-winning 185 in Centurion. The left-handed opener will lead South Africa in what will be his final Test before retiring from international cricket. Now 1-0 behind in the two-game series, India will commence their 2024 run through the second Test match against South Africa, which starts on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

