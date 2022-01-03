Johannesburg: While speculations are rife over India’s playing XI for the second Test at Johannesburg, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckoned the Virat Kohli-led side needed to make changes keeping the track in mind. Chopra reckoned India need an extra batter and that could be Hanuma Vihari as he would also chip in with the ball. He felt Vihari should replace Ravichandran Ashwin.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

“Ashwin did pick up a couple of wickets in the end but he didn’t dismiss any top-order batter. The amount of bowling you will need on this Wanderers pitch, even Hanuma Vihari will do that much work. You had sent him to South Africa to get ready as well. It is the turn now to play an extra batter,” Chopra said while speaking on his YouTibe channel ahead of the second Test. Also Read - LIVE Jo'burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Play Likely to Start on Time

The ex-India opener also said that it is not necessary to play allrounder Shardul Thakur if Vihari is there. Chopra suggested India get Umesh Yadav in place of Thakur. He added: “Go with proper four bowlers. You don’t need to play Shardul then, you play him because you need an all-rounder. But if you play Vihari and have Pant at No.7, you will have place for four proper bowlers. Umesh Yadav will be my pick.” Also Read - Ravi Ashwin Reveals Landmark Moment in His Career Ahead of 2nd Test at Johannesburg