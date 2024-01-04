Home

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Shane Warne, James Anderson For Unique Feat In Cape Town

Jasprit Bumrah now has 18 wickets as a visiting bowler in Cape Town.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates one of his six wickets against South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

Cape Town: Jasprit Bumrah surpassed late legendary Shane Warne and James Anderson for most wickets by a visiting bowler at Newlands after he took a six-wicket haul in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against South Africa on Thursday. Bumrah finished with 6/61, his eighth in the longest form of the game.

Bumrah now has 18 wickets, one more than Australian spin wizard Warne (17) and two more than England’s Anderson (16). Former English bowler Colin Blythe tops the list with 25 scalps.

