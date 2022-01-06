Johannesburg: With South Africa needing 122 more runs to win and with eight wickets still in the bank, the hosts have a slight advantage ahead of day four of the second Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg. India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit a crucial 53 in the second essay, reckoned the pitch will deteriorate on the fourth day of the Test. If that is the case, the batters would find it hard to get the remaining 122 runs.Also Read - Mohammed Shami Slightly Off-Line, Jasprit Bumrah Not Getting Enough From Pitch - Sanjay Manjrekar

"Always important to get some runs as a batsman, especially on challenging pitches where you can't score big runs. It's been challenging and we have runs on the board, so it is very balanced. Although we didn't take too many wickets, we are confident that the pitch will deteriorate tomorrow," Pujara said at the end of third day's play on Wednesday.