Rohit Sharma Uses Cuss Words Hillariously During DRS Chat With Mohammed Siraj- WATCH VIDEO

Capetown: Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted using foul language hilariously during the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at Newlands Capetown on Thursday. Rohit was involved in having a conversation with Mohammed Siraj while the speedster was bowling to Nandre Burger in the 34th over.

During the last ball of 34th over Siraj appealed for a catch at short leg but it was straight off the thigh pad. Then, South Africa was 164/9. However it was a not-out but Rohit Sharma’s video is going viral on social media, here is the clip:

Ro- leleta hu cha mudane gya 3-3 hai

Kohli- ha lele lelepic.twitter.com/oEhF6yrMMO — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 4, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah’s six wicket haul made India a step closer to levelling the series which made South Africa succumb to a total of 176 on Day 2.

South Africa’s 176 meant India need to chase down 79 runs to level the series within two days. The hosts resumed the innings on Day 2 with a score of 62/3 trailing by 36 runs.

The first session once again saw wickets falling at a brisk pace but this time Aiden Markram stood up for his team and scored a quick-fire knock of 106 off 103 deliveries to give South Africa a total to defend.

