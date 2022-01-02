Johannesburg: Virat Kohli has not lived up to ‘Virat Kohli Standards’ over the past two years. Considering he is arguably the best batter of the generation, it is surprising that he has not got a three-figure score in over 50 international innings. Kohli, who has had fingers pointed at him, would hope he can turn things around in 2022.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates For 2nd Test, IND vs SA: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Wanderers

India takes on South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on January 3. With a lead of 1-0, India would start favourites.

India Test captain Virat Kohli would be seven runs away from a milestone at Wanderers. He needs that many runs to become the highest run-getter as an overseas batter at the Wanderers. At the Wanderers, he has a couple of fifties and a century. He has amassed 310 runs in two Tests at the venue.

He would go past ex-New Zealand batter John Reid, who has scored 316 runs in two Tests.

Most Test runs in Johannesburg (By Opposition)

John Reid (NZ) – 316

Virat Kohli (IND) – 310

Ricky Ponting (AUS) – 263

Rahul Dravid (IND) – 262

Damien Martyn (AUS) – 255

India’s present coach Rahul Dravid also has good memories of the venue. Dravid has amassed 262 runs in two Tests at Wanderers. India would hope they can take an unassailable lead and script history. India has never lost a Test at the venue that would give them confidence.

Kohli would also like to get the monkey off the back by ending his century drought. It would be interesting to see if any changes are made to the winning XI or not. In all probability, the team would stick to the winning XI.