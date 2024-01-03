Home

IND vs SA 2nd Test: 'Virat Kohli Is Wrong Man To Do Your Aggression': Sunil Gavaskar Warns Nandre Burger

IND vs SA 2nd Test: 'Virat Kohli Is Wrong Man To Do Your Aggression': Sunil Gavaskar Warns Nandre Burger

Capetown: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar warns South Africa’s Nandre Burger for showing his on-field aggression on Virat Kohli in the ongoing second Test match against India at Newlands in Capetown on Wednesday.

After Rohit’s dismissal, when Kohli came to bat, Burger was seen flexing on-field aggression after bowling the first ball to the modern-day great. After defencing on the first ball, Kohli slammed back-to-back boundaries on Burger’s very next balls.

“Virat Kohli is the wrong man to do your aggression,” said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Team India is leading at this point of time, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are on the crease. India skipper got out after scoring 39 runs and another opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unable to open his account and get departed on Kagiso Rabada’s ball.

Rampant Mohammed Siraj produced an irresistible spell on day one to crush South Africa’s batting order with his 6-wicket haul to bundle out hosts for 55 in the second Test.

A spell of 6/15 from Siraj in 9 overs absolutely demolished the hosts as they were bundled out for a total of 55. It was his first five-wicket haul in South Africa and third overall. Pacer bagged the crucial wickets of Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, the dangerous Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

The Indian pacer made ball talk after South Africa captain Dean Elgar opted to bat first. In the fourth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a brilliant catch at third slip to eliminate Aiden Markram off Siraj’s delivery.

