Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Reminds Dean Elgar Of Infamous Stump Mic Incident From 2022

Virat Kohli Reminds Dean Elgar Of Infamous Stump Mic Incident From 2022

Virat Kohli reminded Dean Elgar of the infamous DRS and stump mic incident from India's tour to South Africa back in 2022.

Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Things during India’s first innings got a little dramatic at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 3. First a fierce staredown between Nandre Burger and Virat Kohli, then a Kohli reminding Dean Elgar of the infamous DRS and stump mic incident from India’s previous tour of South Africa back in 2022.

Trending Now

During that tour, Ravi Ashwin caught Dean Elgar on the pads but upon taking review, the ball tracking showed a lot of bounce and that the ball was missing stumps. This infuriated Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ashwin. After which all of them were seen expressing their anger on the stump mic.

You may like to read

“You should find better ways to win Supersport,” R Ashwin said firing a shot at the broadcasters as they have the responsibility of handling the ball-tracking technology and it seemed as if they had manipulated the images. KL Rahul said, “the whole country is playing against eleven guys.”

Virat Kohli walked towards the stump mic and called out them for favoring South Africa. He said, “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Always trying to catch people”.

The batting maestro reminded Dean Elgar of this incident in a cheeky during the ongoing Test. After a ball hit Virat on the pad, the umpire called it not out but SA reviewed it. However, Virat survived that call and as Dean Elgar was standing near Kohli, the star batter reminded him of the infamous incident and said, “This was way higher than what Ravi Ashwin bowled to you”.

Following Mohammed Siraj’s demolishing act of South Africa with a fiery spell of 6-15, India entered into the first-inning lead, despite losing their top-order in the second Test at Newlands Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At tea, India are at 111/4 in 24 overs, taking a lead of 56 runs, after bowling out South Africa for just 55. It was a session of two halves as India took the lead in less than ten overs before left-arm pacer Nandre Burger struck with three scalps to be a bright spot for South Africa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.