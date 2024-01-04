WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India Make Dramatic Rise After Beating South Africa In Cape Town

Home

India, with 12 points in the kitty from their first-ever win at Newlands, rose above South Africa in the points table of World Test Championship 2023-25.

Jasprit Bumrah appeals for a wicket against South Africa in the second Test. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket quickly improved their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table by jumping atop the standings following their seven-wicket win over South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. India entered the series as the top-placed team in the table but their loss in the first game saw Rohit Sharma’s men drop to fifth. With 12 points in the kitty from their first-ever win at Newlands saw India rise to the top once again pushing South Africa to second.

India now have 26 points with two wins, a loss and a draw. India’s win percentage is now 54.16. Earlier, a six-wicket haul by both Jasprit Bumrah (second innings) and Mohammed Siraj (first innings) each proved match-winners in a game that lasted only 642 deliveries (107 overs).

Coming from an innings and 32-run defeat in the first game, India bounced back tremendously by bundling out South Africa for just 55. In reply, India made 153. In the second innings, Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79, after Aiden Markram had struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls before lunch.

The hosts completed the chase in the second session with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer remaining not out on 17 and 4 respectively. This is the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, bettering the previous best that involved Australia and South Africa at the MCG way back in 1932. India also became the first Asian country to win a Test match at Newlands.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that they committed mistakes in the series and need to learn from them. “A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from the mistakes we made in that Test. We came back pretty well, especially our bowlers. Even though the conditions were tough for batters, you still go to put the ball in the right areas,” Rohit said after the game.

He also gave due credit to the bowlers. “Lot of credit to Siraj, Bumrah and Mukesh and Prasidh as well who supported them in whatever way they could. Whenever you come to this part of this world, it’s always challenging. In the last 4-5 years, we have become a very good travelling team,” he added.

While Siraj got the Man of the Match award, Bumrah went away with the Player of the Series jointly with South Africa’s Dean Elgar, who played his final Test. “I didn’t expect the game to go this fast, I have never played a shorter Test match in my life. Test cricket gives you surprises. Very happy that we got our first win (in Cape Town), a great series and a fighting series,” said Bumrah.

