IND vs SA 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Equals Virat Kohli Huge Record With Series Win In South Africa

KL Rahul equaled a huge record by Virat Kohli by winning the ODI series 2-1 in South Africa.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team defeated Aiden Markram’s South Africa by 78 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Boland Park in Paarl, on December 21. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Rahul became the second Indian skipper after Virat Kohli to win a 50-over series on the Proteas soil.

“Always love being around the boys. Nice to get back on the cricket field after a disappointing World Cup. Have played with a lot of them in the IPL, nice to get out here and play with them. Usually, my message is to always enjoy the game, to give your best, and not worry about the rest. They’re great cricketers but few of them haven’t played internationally so it’s about giving them some time to adjust,” said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

“It’s about making their roles clear and they all gave their 100% so nothing more I can ask. Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately hasn’t got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well today,” he added.

Sanju Samson’s mature maiden ODI hundred and wiliness of a young set of bowlers on a sticky surface formed a heady concoction in India’s 78-run win over South Africa in the third and final match here Thursday.

India, thus, bagged the rubber 2-1, their second series triumph on these shores since 2018. Samson’s measured 108 (114 balls) and Tilak Varma’s patient 52 (77 balls), his first fifty in this format, guided India to a competitive 296 for eight. Their 116-run alliance for an enterprising fourth wicket stand was a treat to watch.

