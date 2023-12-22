Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa By 78 Runs To Win Series 2-1
live

Highlights – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa By 78 Runs To Win Series 2-1

Highlights - Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI - India beat South Africa by 78 runs to win the series 2-1.

Updated: December 22, 2023 12:29 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI live score, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live score, India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live cricket score, India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul, Cricket News
South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Highlights – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul becomes the second Indian skipper to win an ODI series on the South African soil after Virat Kohli. India won the third and final ODI by 78 runs at the Boland Park in Paarl, on December 21 to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The action will now shift to red-ball cricket when India take on South Africa in the Test Series.

Trending Now

SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

IND Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Live Updates

  • Dec 22, 2023 12:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: ALL OUT!! Avesh Khan gets the final wicket of the ODI series. India have won the match by 78 runs and the series 2-1. KL Rahul becomes the second Indian captain after Kohli to win an ODI series in South Africa. SA 218/10 (45.5)

  • Dec 22, 2023 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: WICKET! India is now just one more wicket away from the big win. Arshdeep gets his fourth wicket and the ninth wicket of this innings. SA 216/9 (44.1)

  • Dec 21, 2023 11:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India is getting closer to an iconic series win here in South Africa. Proteas is practically out of this chase. They will need a miracle from Keshav Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks to win this match. SA 200/7 (41)

  • Dec 21, 2023 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India get the upper hand here in this chase as Proteas loose Miller’s wicket. SA have lost seven wickets now. India is heading closer to a win here. SA 192/7 (38)

  • Dec 21, 2023 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India is on a roll here they get the fifth and sixth wicket in quick intervals. Avesh Khan dismisses Heinrich Klaasen and Sundar gets. Proteas are falling behind in this chase now. SA 180/6 (34)

  • Dec 21, 2023 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: LBW!! WICKET! Arshdeep is the man that gets the much-needed breakthrough for Men in Blue. He dismisses De Zorzi. His knock comes to an end on 81 runs off 87 balls. India get the crucial breakthrough. SA 163/4 (30)

  • Dec 21, 2023 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: OUT! WICKET! Washington Sundar with the breakthrough. He dismisses the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram. Is this the point India make a comeback in this match? SA 141/3 (26)

  • Dec 21, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: Aiden Markram and De Zorzi have taken a steady stand. Both of them are steadily progressing the scoreboard and this is the right move as they cannot afford to lose many wickets here. SA 112/2 (22)

  • Dec 21, 2023 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: Fifty from the South African opener, de Zorzi. The left-handed opener has been playing very fluently and is not looking in any trouble at the moment. His wicket is very important for the visitors, as it will put the host side in the backfoot during the chase. SA 83-2 (17)

  • Dec 21, 2023 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: WICKET!!! What a lovely bowl this is from Axar Patel; he completely foxed Rassie Van der Dussen here. It was an arm ball, but the batter played inside the line, and at the end, the ball knocked the bails off. Huge wicket for India. SA 76-2 (15)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.