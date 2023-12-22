Highlights – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa By 78 Runs To Win Series 2-1

Home

Highlights - Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI - India beat South Africa by 78 runs to win the series 2-1.

Highlights – Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul becomes the second Indian skipper to win an ODI series on the South African soil after Virat Kohli. India won the third and final ODI by 78 runs at the Boland Park in Paarl, on December 21 to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The action will now shift to red-ball cricket when India take on South Africa in the Test Series.

SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

IND Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

