Home

Sports

IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI online and on TV for free in India.

IND vs SA (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team will take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Boland Park in Paarl, on December 21. The series is currently tied at the 1-1 and both team will be eyeing to win the series in the final ODI. The Proteas outclassed the Men in Blue in both the batting and bowling department in the second ODI. The Indian team will like to bounce back from this loss and seal the series with an astonishing win.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Thursday (December 21) from 4:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.