New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4 for 18 as the hosts bowled out South Africa for 99 in 27.1 overs in the third ODI played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday. This was South Africa's lowest total against India in the ODIs as the hosts led by Shikhar Dhawan would be looking to seal the series after their victory in the 2nd ODI in the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first as Washinton Sundar struck early for India by removing Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Siraj was in his elements as well in the first spell as he picked up a couple of wickets that reduced the visitors to 26 for 3 at one point.

The Indian bowlers kept piling on the pressure as South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the innings never really got any kind of momentum. Aiden Makram and David Miller departed in quick succession as Heinrich Klaasen played a lone hand of 34 off 42 balls with little support coming from the other end.

Shahbaz Ahmed, once again impressed with the ball and picked up a couple of wickets as Avesh Khan remained one of the two bowlers to have gone wicketless in his spell along with Shardul Thakur. With only 100 to chase, Dhawan and his team would be more than hopeful to chase the paltry target down without breaking a sweat and help India win the series 2-1 against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.